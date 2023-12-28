Egger Mielberg: Developing AI Algorithms and SenseChain

In this interview, Egger Mielberg discusses his journey toward establishing his own company that specializes in developing algorithms for artificial intelligence. He talks about speech recognition and synthesis, speech analytics, and algorithms for identifying semantic connections. He also introduces the company's flagship product, SenseChain, a global business network.

Mielberg shares how the longevity project came about as a result of testing their algorithms in early diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases





Utoday_en » / 🏆 295. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vatican Cardinal Convicted of Embezzlement in Financial TrialA Vatican tribunal has convicted a cardinal of embezzlement and sentenced him to 5 ½ years in prison. The trial focused on the Vatican secretariat of state's investment in developing luxury apartments. Prosecutors alleged embezzlement and extortion by Vatican officials.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Porsche Working on Electric Version of Macan SUVPorsche is developing an electric version of its Macan SUV, aiming to preserve the brand's DNA and unique driving experience. The EV model is expected to be released in 2025.

Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »

Saudi Arabia's Covert Plan to Make Countries Dependent on Fossil Fuels RevealedTop Saudi Arabian officials have formulated a plan to make countries across Africa and Asia dependent on fossil fuel products, according to a new investigation. The goal of the plan is to protect Saudi Arabia's oil revenues as other countries transition to renewable energy sources. The plan includes deploying gas-fueled vehicles, developing a cheap car for sale, promoting fossil fuel power, and lobbying against electric vehicle subsidies.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

COP28 Climate Meeting Reaches Agreement on Fossil Fuel ReductionThe COP28 climate meeting in the UAE finally reached an agreement today with representatives from 200+ countries ratifying it. The agreement is for the reduction of global consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change, signaling the eventual end of the, Gas and Coal still accounting for about 80% of the world's energy, and projections vary widely about when global demand will finally hit its peak. There were concerns regarding the reaction of OPEC+ members and Gulf States and whether they would be supportive of the measures with Saudi Arabia a particular concern. According to a source familiar with the matter, the Saudi position is that it sees “"a menu where every country can follow its own pathway," saying it "shows the various tracks that will allow us to maintain the objective of 1.5 (degrees Celsius) in accordance with the characteristics of every nation and in the context of sustainable development." There has been this ongoing debate particularly in the developing world around the phasing out of fossil fuels with many countries finding it tough

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »

Samsung to Market Galaxy S24 as 'AI Phone' with Enhanced AI AbilitiesSamsung will introduce the Galaxy S24 as an 'AI phone' early next year, claiming it to be the world's first AI phone. The device will have enhanced AI abilities, including live call voice translation. Samsung is also trying to trademark 'AI Phone'.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »