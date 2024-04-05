Efforts Underway to Reopen Shipping Lane and Rebuild Bridge

Cranes, ships and diving crews are working to reopen one of the nation’s main shipping lane s and prepare for eventually erecting a new bridge. Cars drive on I-95 following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Baltimore . (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador — were filling potholes on the bridge when it collapsed in the middle of the night of March 26.
Two were rescued, but the bodies of only two of the six who died have been recovered.for vessels involved in clearing debris. The Army Corps of Engineers hopes to open a limited-access channel for barge container ships and some vessels moving cars and farm equipment by the end of this month and to restore normal capacity to Baltimore's port by May 31, the White House says.. As much as $200 million in cargo normally moves through Baltimore’s port per day, and it is the leading hub for importing and exporting vehicle
Shipping Lane Bridge Collapse Baltimore Port Operations Army Corps Of Engineers
