Effort to Change Electoral Vote Allocation System Fails in Nebraska

An effort to change the electoral vote allocation system to a winner-takes-all system in Nebraska failed in the state’s unicameral legislature on Wednesday night. The Legislature voted 8-36 on a procedural motion from Sen. Julie Slama that, if successful, would have allowed lawmakers to then vote on legislation to eliminate Nebraska ’s system for presidential elections that allowed Joe Biden and Barack Obama .

While the vote lawmakers took late Wednesday was not directly tied to the winner-take-all legislation — which former President Donald Trump and Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen implored to pass this week — Slama cast the vote on the procedural moment as “the last chance to pass winner-take-all this session.” in a post on X that the proposal for a change from a split electoral vote-awarding system based on congressional districts to a winner-takes-all system “will likely go up for a vote again before this session finally ends.” It won’t come up for a vote agai

