EF-0 Tornado Causes Damage in St. Johns County

An EF-0 tornado touched down briefly in the Beacon Lake neighborhood of St. Johns County during severe storms on Wednesday, causing damage to roofs, fences, and patio furniture. The tornado had peak winds of 80 mph and was 125 yards wide at its widest point.

It was on the ground for about a minute, traveling a quarter mile. The National Weather Service reported that the tornado developed and touched down near U.S. 1.

