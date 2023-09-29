EEUU admitirá a más refugiados procedentes de América Latina y el Caribe

Mientras el número de migrantes que llega a la frontera sur de Estados Unidos sigue creciendo, el gobierno de Estados Unidos pretende admitir más refugiados procedentes de América Latina y el Caribe el próximo año. El total es de 125.000, el mismo que el año pasado. Pero un cambio importante es que el gobierno estadounidense dijo que tiene como objetivo admitir de 35.000 a 50.

000 refugiados procedentes de América Latina y el Caribe, comparados con el objetivo de 15.000 de este año. Al mismo tiempo, el número de refugiados que admitirá de Europa y Asia Central disminuyó de 15.000 a entre 2.000 y 3.000 para el próximo año.El gobierno también eliminó una “reserva sin asignar” de años anteriores que le permitía reservar algunos espacios y utilizarlos en cualquier región.

El secretario de Estado Antony Blinken manifestó en un comunicado que el mundo enfrenta una “crisis mundial de desplazamiento sin precedentes en la que un número récord de personas se han visto obligadas a huir de la guerra, la persecución y la inestabilidad”.

