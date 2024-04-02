Edward Furlong Reflects on Terminator: Dark Fate Killing John Connor

Original John Connor actor Edward Furlong reveals his honest thoughts about Terminator: Dark Fate killing his character off. Furlong reflects on Terminator: Dark Fate killing John, and what it was like returning to the role.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

At Least ‘Terminator Dark Fate’ Did This RightCollier Jennings is an entertainment journalist with five years&039; worth of experience under his belt. Collier, or "CJ" to his friends and family, is a dedicated fan of genre films - particularly science fiction, fantasy and comic book adapatations as well as animation.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Arnold Schwarzenegger Will Team Up With Reacher's Alan Ritchson For His First Movie in 5 YearsTerminator: Dark Fate was Schwarzenegger's last film.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Deciphering the Dark: The Accelerating Universe and the Quest for Dark EnergyScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

Here’s how a galaxy with no dark matter could prove dark matter existsIn an interview with IE, astronomer Sebastién Comerón explained the paradox of a dark matter-deficient galaxy being used as evidence for dark matter.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Science Simplified: What Are Dark Matter and Dark Energy?Science, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

Exploding “Dark Stars” – Unveiling the Explosive Secrets of Dark MatterScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »