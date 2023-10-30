Education Department penalizes Mohela for error that made 800,000 student loan borrowers delinquent

The Education Department announced on Monday it would penalize the student loan servicer MOHELA for its failure to send timely billing statements to 2.5 million borrowers.

The department is withholding $7.2 million in payment to MOHELA for October, and has directed the servicer to place all affected borrowers in forbearance until the issue is fully resolved, it said.

"Our top priority is to support borrowers as they return to repayment and fix the broken student loan system, and we will not tolerate errors from loan servicers that cause confusion and unwarranted financial instability for borrowers and families," said Rich Cordray, the chief operating officer of federal student aid.

