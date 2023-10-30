Education Department penalizes Mohela for error that harmed 2.5 million student loan borrowers

Published 3 mins agoThe Education Department announced on Monday it would penalize the student loan servicer MOHELA for its failure to send timely billing statements to 2.5 million borrowers.

As a result of the error, over 800,000 borrowers were delinquent on their loans, the Education Dept. said in a statement.The U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Department of Education announced on Monday that it would penalize the student loan servicer, or the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, for its failure to send timely billing statements to 2.5 million borrowers.

As a result of MOHELA's errors, over 800,000 borrowers were delinquent on their loans, the Education Dept. said in a statement.Sign up for NBC LA newsletters. The department is withholding $7.2 million in payment to MOHELA for October, and has directed the servicer to place all affected borrowers in forbearance until the issue is fully resolved, it said. headtopics.com

"Our top priority is to support borrowers as they return to repayment and fix the broken student loan system, and we will not tolerate errors from loan servicers that cause confusion and unwarranted financial instability for borrowers and families," said Rich Cordray, the chief operating officer of federal student aid.

