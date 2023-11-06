Editors' Gift Guide: The Best Products to Give and Receive This Year

As editors, part of our job is to stay up-to-date with new launches and test products ourselves to see which ones are actually worth the hype. That means when the season rolls around, we know exactly what to gift our loved ones (and what to add to our wish lists). From genius and everything in between, these are the goodies Cut editors have their eye on this year. Read on if you’re in desperate need of some gift-giving inspiration.

If you’re shopping for a holiday hostess — or a loved one who just moved — these vintage-inspired dessert plates make for the perfect housewarming gift. Even though they’re crafted from ultrafine Italian porcelain, they’re still dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Who wouldn’t want a designer candle? This one from Loewe has fresh and earthy notes that evoke the scent of a botanical garden, plus it has a burn time of 30 hours., and my boyfriend has been coveting them for some time now. He’s not wrong — they’re great! The thing is, they’re also $345, which, suffice to say, isn’t in my budge





TheCut » / 🏆 720. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The best white elephant gift ideas for 2023Here are the best white elephant gift ideas for 2023, as chosen by Engadget editors.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

What the Cut Editors Are Gifting This Year“We have four kids ranging from age 3 to 10, and we are always searching for games that the whole family can play and enjoy. Games made just for young kids are not fun for adults, but this is a game that people of any age can play. You can make it as complicated and difficult as you want to, or you can play it safe, and keep it simple and balanced.

Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »

Read the letter Suzanne Somers' husband wrote her to read before she diedSuzanne Somers’ husband, Alan Hamel, wrote a letter to the late actor, which she read the night before she died. Read it here.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Scorsese's Flower Moon Cut Script Was 200 Pages, Took Four Hours to ReadMartin Scorsese's scrapped 'Killers of the Flower Moon' script was humongous.

Source: Variety - 🏆 108. / 63 Read more »

Holiday Gift Guide 2023: The Best Early Holiday Shopping Gift Ideas and More for Everyone on Your ListShop our expansive gift guides, featuring holiday gift ideas that span across categories for every budget.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Anthropologie Holiday Gift Guide 2023: The 25 best gift ideas to shop before Black FridayAnthropologie has launched its holiday shop with gifts to deck the halls and popular wish list items. Here are the best ones to shop

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »