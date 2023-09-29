Editorial: McCarthy has a path to 'end this MAGA Republican nightmare.' Will he take it?

Or will he continue to shirk his responsibility by caving to the far right and shutting down the government? If dissenters continue to stymie his efforts to avoid a government shutdown, the speaker should stop accommodating them and reach out to Democrats to as he did when he secured an agreement with the White House on suspending the debt ceiling.

Bipartisan action by the House to avert a government shutdown wouldn’t end all of the mischief perpetrated by Republicans in that chamber, including theirinto impeaching President Biden. But it would mean that the lives of government workers and those who rely on government services wouldn’t be disrupted.

Read more:

latimes »

Nancy Mace: McCarthy, House Republican Have Created 'A Huge Mess'Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) said Wednesday on Fox News Channel's 'Your World' that her Republican colleagues' inability to strike a deal to avoid a government shutdown was a 'huge mess.' | Clips

Republican hardliners plot to replace McCarthy with one of his deputies as shutdown loomsFar-right House Republicans are attempting to replace Kevin McCarthy as speaker as early as next week, with some pushing for Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.).

After months of waffling, McCarthy backs Trump, insults DeSantisMcCarthy said Sunday that he believes Trump will be the Republican nominee for president....

Dallas Republican Party, public commenters share thoughts on Mayor Eric Johnson's switch to Republican PartyDuring Dallas City Council public comment, one man told Mayor Eric Johnson he's 'fired.'

Biden: 'MAGA' extremists a threat 'to the character of our nation'President Biden slammed 'MAGA' extremists during remarks in Arizona, saying, 'Today's Republican party is driven and intimidated by 'MAGA' Republican extremists.' He warns that former President Trump's 'MAGA' following is a threat 'to the character of our nation.'

US House Speaker McCarty: No House support for Senate funding billRepublican US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday that he does not see support for the Senate funding bill. McCarthy add

Editorial: Kevin McCarthy’s fealty to right-wing extremists makes a government shutdown more likely

If dissenters continue to stymie his efforts to avoid a government shutdown, the speaker should stop accommodating them and reach out to Democrats to as he did when he secured an agreement with the White House on suspending the debt ceiling.Bipartisan action by the House to avert a government shutdown wouldn’t end all of the mischief perpetrated by Republicans in that chamber, including theirinto impeaching President Biden. But it would mean that the lives of government workers and those who rely on government services wouldn’t be disrupted.

Republicans in the Senate have schooled McCarthy in how to place the nation first by seeking bipartisan agreement. Will he learn that lesson?