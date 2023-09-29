Editorial: McCarthy has a path to 'end this MAGA Republican nightmare.' Will he take it?

Or will he continue to shirk his responsibility by caving to the far right and shutting down the government? If dissenters continue to stymie his efforts to avoid a government shutdown, the speaker should stop accommodating them and reach out to Democrats to as he did when he secured an agreement with the White House on suspending the debt ceiling.
Bipartisan action by the House to avert a government shutdown wouldn’t end all of the mischief perpetrated by Republicans in that chamber, including theirinto impeaching President Biden. But it would mean that the lives of government workers and those who rely on government services wouldn’t be disrupted.
After months of waffling, McCarthy backs Trump, insults DeSantisMcCarthy said Sunday that he believes Trump will be the Republican nominee for president....
Editorial: Kevin McCarthy’s fealty to right-wing extremists makes a government shutdown more likely
If dissenters continue to stymie his efforts to avoid a government shutdown, the speaker should stop accommodating them and reach out to Democrats to as he did when he secured an agreement with the White House on suspending the debt ceiling.Bipartisan action by the House to avert a government shutdown wouldn’t end all of the mischief perpetrated by Republicans in that chamber, including theirinto impeaching President Biden. But it would mean that the lives of government workers and those who rely on government services wouldn’t be disrupted.
Republicans in the Senate have schooled McCarthy in how to place the nation first by seeking bipartisan agreement. Will he learn that lesson?