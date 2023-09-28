Editorial: Bearish on Illinois, Portillo’s takes Italian beef to the Sun Belt

Italian Beef in Arizona, not the home of 'The Bear'? Portillo's shouldn't have to worry about Illinois decline. Order takers in the drive-thru line at a just opened Portillo's in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood on Nov. 2, 2020.

The first season of “The Bear,” a Hulu TV series about life behind the counter at a Chicago beef stand, gave the rest of the country an appetite for thinly sliced meat on “wet,” gravy-dipped buns. Now, one of the Italian beef sandwich’s finest practitioners is taking this local culinary classic nationwide.

At an investor conference on Sept. 19 in Dallas, the Portillo’s restaurant chain outlined plans to expand from nearly 80 outlets to an eye-popping 920, or more, over the next 20 years. Among other developments, the Chicago-based chain unveiled a new design that will reduce the size of future restaurants, streamline their kitchens and embrace drive-thru and takeout options.We wish Portillo’s good luck as it brings this justly beloved hunk of Chicago goodness to far-flung markets. But what caught our eye is the company’s downbeat outlook for the future of its home state.

One of the main reasons Portillo’s cited for its planned forays into new markets across the Sun Belt is that it needs to go where the people are going — and it says that’s not here.Illinois’ population is expected to shrink by 300,000 over the next 10 years, the chain told investors. So, to keep the beefs flowing, it needs greener pastures. As Portillo’s said in its presentation, “Build it where you know they will come.”

That’s a shame for more reasons than one. For starters, Portillo’s will need to enter less-familiar markets, making the expansion riskier than if the company stayed closer to its beefs-loving Illinois roots. Wall Street has reacted to the plan with measured skepticism: Portillo’s stock price is down more than 25% since the summer.transcript of its investor presentation

, the chain’s executives expressed confidence in their ability to open successful restaurants in the Chicago area, even in out-of-the-way locations. Describing their store in north suburban Gurnee, for instance, they complained that its location is inconvenient, and all but invisible from the busy highway nearby.

Doesn’t matter. Like all its Chicago-area stores, the Gurnee restaurant racks up eye-popping annual sales volumes as local customers seek it out. Portillo’s Chief Executive Michael Osanloo told the group, “Investors, you love this restaurant. It is a home-run restaurant,” he said. “Happens to be in the back end of a mall, very difficult to access, zero visibility. In any other state, this restaurant is a failure. In Chicagoland, it does $11.3 million.”

Chief Development Officer Michael Ellis explained that Gurnee does so well “because it’s Chicago, right? It’s our backyard. And while I love that destination aspect of our brand, I don’t want to count on that in any way, shape or form as we go into new markets outside of Chicago.”

For those markets, Portillo’s will need to pay up for much better locations where customers won’t have to hunt through confusing parking lots to find their fix of beef. Opening stores with smaller kitchens, dining rooms and staff will keep costs down for each location as well. But the key to the expansion strategy, the executives told investors, is a growing population.

“I like waking up in the morning and knowing that in Texas, in Florida and Arizona, you’ve got somewhere in the low single-digit (sales growth) coming just because of population growth,” Osanloo said. “That’s our strategy in a nutshell. We’re going to states that are growing really fast.” Portillo’s has opened 10 outlets in the Sun Belt so far, he noted. “We think that this is where we are going to be pushing hard for the next decade.”Advertisement