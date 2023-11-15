Edith Aguirre Shines as the Star of 'The Golden Bachelor'

From the moment she stepped out of the limo outside the infamous Bachelor Mansion, Edith Aguirre made jaws drop. The flowing pearlescent gray hair, the sexy gold lamé gown, the warm smile — Aguirre was immediately the star of my and countless other group chats. Mine resoundingly agreed that she is who we all want to be someday. “Edith is a mega babe!” the group chat message chimed. “I ASPIRE.

” The 61-year-old was the first contestant to meet Gerry Turner, who has taken the lead role in ABC ’s “ The Golden Bachelor ,” with an extra helping of golden in the form of a tan only surfers and spray tan salon employees achieve. The series is the network’s foray into aging up their juggernaut “Bachelor/Bachelorette” franchise, bringing on a 72-year-old Bachelor and 22 women ages 60 to 75 to compete for his affectio





