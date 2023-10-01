Edge makes debut to end WrestleDream in massive AEW signing

After longtime tag partner Christian Cage defeated Darby Allin to retain the TNT championship in the main event, he Lucharsarus and new heel Nick Wayne were attacking Allin and Sting.The lights came back, Copeland’s ‘Metalingus” theme song from WWE hit to a huge crowd pop.

The lights went out an the video package hit of a man entering a car.

When in the ring, Copeland looked for a second he might join Cage, but ened up hitting Wayne with chair, eventually shaking hands with Sting and Allin.

There had been rampant speculation Copeland, 49, would be joining AEW after he got an emotional send-off following a match with Sheamus on SmackDown in his hometown of Toronto on Aug. 18. October 2, 2023

After the show and days later on social media, Copeland said he was uncertain what the future held for him.

“I have a [WWE] contract extension sitting in my inbox,” Copeland said in a social media video on Sept. 24. “I just don’t know what to do. The first time I had to retire, it was forced. This time the choice is in my lap and it’s a lot harder.”His decision ended up giving AEW one of the biggest signings in company history at a time when it could use some positive buzz afterThis marks the first time the WWE Hall of Famer will be working outside WWE since 1996 and it opens up a number of dream scenarios.

Copeland, an 11-time world champion in WWE, can now feud with and potentially reunite with best friend and former partner Christian Cage, who is on a tremendous heel run in AEW. Both men dealt with what were deemed at the time career-ending injuries and were last in the ring together on TV at the 2021 Royal Rumble.

They last tagged together on “Monday Night Raw” against Brodus Clay and Alberto Del Rio in March of 2011.

