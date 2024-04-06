Ecuadorian Police Raid Mexican Embassy in Quito

Ecuador ian police officers forcibly broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito, where former Ecuador ian Vice President Jorge Glas is holed up. The raid took place hours after the Mexican government granted Glas political asylum as diplomatic tensions between both countries deepen.

