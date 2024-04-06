Ecuadorian Authorities Raid Foreign Embassy to Arrest Former Vice President

Ecuador ian authorities made the unusual decision to raid a foreign embassy to arrest a former vice president facing corruption charges. The move earned President Daniel Noboa 's government swift condemnation from colleagues and diplomats in the region. Police entered the Mexican embassy in Quito on Friday night to arrest Jorge Glas , who had been residing in the diplomatic facility since December.

Noboa's office has defended the decision, while other presidents have said it violated international law. Here is a biography of the politician at the center of the diplomatic dispute: WHO IS JORGE GLAS? Glas, a career politician, is a trained electrical engineer. He led Ecuador's ministries of telecommunications and coordination of strategic sectors before becoming the running mate of former leftist president Rafael Correa a decade ago

