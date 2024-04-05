Ecuador Declares Mexican Ambassador Persona Non Grata

Ecuador on Thursday declared Mexico ’s ambassador to Quito persona non grata due to recent statements made by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and said she will be leaving the country “shortly.” López Obrador’s remarks were about the 2023 presidential elections in the Andean country and the killing of Ecuador ’sThe Ecuador ian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the step was taken in accordance with the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations .

This “does not mean breaking diplomatic relations,” the ministry said, but it does mean the departure of Ambassador Raquel Serur Smeke. The ministry did not specify when she would be leaving Ecuador. In his remarks, López Obrador questioned how the assassination of Villavicencio days before the first round of elections in August 2023 influenced voting trend

Ecuador declara persona non grata a embajadora mexicana por dichos de López Obrador sobre eleccionesEcuador declaró el jueves persona non grata a la embajadora de México para que deje el país “en breve plazo”, a raíz de unos comentarios del presidente mexicano, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, sobre las elecciones de octubre pasado y el asesinato del candidato Fernando Villavicencio en plena campaña.

