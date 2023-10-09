Economy vs. environment: Some Taiwanese consider cashing in their chips

Semiconductors at the TSMC Museum of Innovation in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Taiwan produces about 90 percent of the world's advanced computer chips. (An Rong Xu for The Washington Post)TAICHUNG, Taiwan — It isn’t easy to say “not in my backyard” to one of the most valuable factories in the world. But some residents in Taichung, Taiwan’s second-largest city, tried.

But some balked at the prospect, aware of the environmental burden a third plant would place on Taichung: It would require an amount of electricity equal to a quarter of what the industrial city uses as well as 6 percent of its water, according to local officials.

After months of delay, Taichung gave the plant the green light in August. But it sparked an ongoing debate that called into question how Taiwan's economic growth and national security considerations stack up against its environmental concerns. Officials, activists and residents alike wondered how the city could possibly sustain another.

It’s also a core part of its national security strategy: Taiwan-made chips have been so indispensable to global supply chains, including to Chinese companies, that analysts have long thought Beijing would not risk disrupting them with military force, effectively protecting Taiwan with a “silicon shield.

"It represents an essential industry that needs to be protected in the conflict between Taiwan and China — it will make other countries willing to intervene," Lee said. "That's why this industry must stay here. They must not allow the outflow of their core technology.

In Taichung, local activists knew that the factory would win out in the end and that their environmental concerns would not be able to stand in the way of TSMC's relentless growth. The state utility companies assured Taichung that the next factory wouldn't affect the city's future water and electricity supply, Lee said. TSMC's public relations department said in an email that the company had no information to share on a future facility in Taichung.

washingtonpost »

