Economist Milei Challenges Argentina's Political Establishment

A 53-year-old economist named Milei has gained popularity in Argentina's political scene by advocating for drastic measures to combat inflation and socialism. Despite being initially dismissed, he has amassed a significant following and is challenging the country's two-party system.





Right-wing Populist Javier Milei Elected as President of ArgentinaNewly elected President of Argentina Javier Milei of La Libertad Avanza promises a dramatic shake-up to the state in a fiercely polarized election campaign held amid deep discontent over soaring inflation and rising poverty.

Right-wing Populist Javier Milei Wins Argentina's Presidential ElectionRight-wing populist Javier Milei wins the presidential election in Argentina with a promise to shake up the state amid discontent over inflation and poverty. The margin of victory is wider than predicted, and supporters celebrate in Buenos Aires. Economy Minister Sergio Massa concedes defeat and congratulates Milei.

Javier Milei Wins Argentina's Presidential ElectionsJavier Milei has won Argentina’s presidential elections in provisional results, wrenching his country to the right with a bombastic anti-establishment campaign that drew comparisons to that of former US President Donald Trump – all against the backdrop of one of the world’s highest inflation rates.

Milei, el león que suaviza su rugido para atraer votos de cara al balotaje de ArgentinaJavier Milei pasó de blandir la motosierra con la que simboliza el drástico recorte del gasto público a repartir apretones de manos.

Argentina poll shows ruling party hopeful Massa leading MileiThe presidential standard-bearer for Argentina's ruling Peronists, Sergio Massa, has opened up a lead over his far-right rival Javier Milei with less than a month to go before the decisive run-off vote, according to a poll released on Thursday.

Opinión: Oppenheimer: Milei puede ganar la segunda vuelta en ArgentinaAunque muchos se preguntan cómo puede ser que el ministro de Economía de Argentina, Sergio Massa, haya ganado la primera vuelta electoral del 22 de octubre con una inflación del 148, por ciento anual y un caos financiero en el país, sugiero no apostar las joyas de la abuela a que Massa ganará la segunda vuelta del 19 de noviembre.

