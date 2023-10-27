Economic growth so strong, Republicans are literally speechless

In recent years, as job growth has soared in the United States and the unemployment rate has dropped to levels unseen in more than 50 years, Republican leaders on Capitol Hill have responded to the news by ignoring the data. Month after month, the economy adds hundreds of thousands of jobs, and I eagerly await the reactions from GOP congressional leaders. Invariably, the party finds itself literally at a loss for words.

Perhaps they’d argue that it’s too soon to applaud good news since there’s still plenty of economic work to do. Maybe they’d argue that the United States economy is a massive beast, and it’s unrealistic to think a White House agenda is uniquely responsible for periodic shifts. But as it turns out, Republicans went with an entirely different approach: They simply ignored the good news, as if it didn’t happen.

Read more:

MSNBC »

