EcoHealth Alliance President to Testify Before House Subcommittee on Coronavirus Pandemic

EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak will testify publicly before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic next month. Daszak will testify before the COVID subcommittee on May 1, chaired by Rep. Brad Wenstrup . US TAXPAYER FUNDS FLOWED TO CHINESE ENTITIES THAT CONDUCTED CORONAVIRUS RESEARCH BEFORE COVID PANDEMIC: GAO .

Daszak testified behind closed doors in November, but House Republicans said his testimony contained many 'discrepancies,' according to a letter from Wenstrup and other committee chairs sent to Daszak. The letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, also contained a list of documents and records Daszak must produce to the committees prior to his public hearing next month

