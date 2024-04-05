Eclipse Across America to be Broadcasted Live

"Eclipse Across America " will air live Monday, April 8, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on ABC, ABC News Live, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Disney+ and Hulu as well as network social media platforms. Her daughter, Ella, vowed that she would get her driver's license and that they would take a road trip to Missouri to see the 2017 total solar eclipse that stretched across the U.S. "I was still skeptical about this," Ross told ABC News.

"I knew what an eclipse was, but I didn't know what the big deal was. It gets dark every day. I know what a shadow is, right? Why is it such a big deal?" Ross and her daughter drove to Kimmswick, Missouri, -- about 20 miles southwest of St. Louis -- where they found a railroad trestle and watched the eclipse. As Ross watched the sun slowly be obscured -- and then completely covered -- by the moon, she felt a change come over her. MORE: Watching the 2024 solar eclipse without protection can harm your eye

Eclipse America Live Broadcast Road Trip Missouri Total Solar Eclipse Skepticism Experience

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC / 🏆 471. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABC News, National Geographic announce live 'Eclipse Across America' special on April 8On April 8, at least 32 million people across America will find themselves in the path of a total solar eclipse. To celebrate this rare moment that won't happen again until 2044, ABC News and National Geographic will air a two-hour live special.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

ABC News, National Geographic announce live 'Eclipse Across America' special on April 8On April 8, at least 32 million people across America will find themselves in the path of a total solar eclipse. To celebrate this rare moment that won't happen again until 2044, ABC News and National Geographic will air a two-hour live special.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

ABC News, National Geographic announce live 'Eclipse Across America' special on April 8On April 8, at least 32 million people across America will find themselves in the path of a total solar eclipse. To celebrate this rare moment that won't happen again until 2044, ABC News and National Geographic will air a two-hour live special.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

ABC News, National Geographic announce live 'Eclipse Across America' special on April 8On April 8, at least 32 million people across America will find themselves in the path of a total solar eclipse. To celebrate this rare moment that won't happen again until 2044, ABC News and National Geographic will air a two-hour live special.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

ABC News, National Geographic announce live 'Eclipse Across America' special on April 8On April 8, at least 32 million people across America will find themselves in the path of a total solar eclipse. To celebrate this rare moment that won't happen again until 2044, ABC News and National Geographic will air a two-hour live special.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

ABC News, National Geographic announce live 'Eclipse Across America' special on April 8On April 8, at least 32 million people across America will find themselves in the path of a total solar eclipse. To celebrate this rare moment that won't happen again until 2044, ABC News and National Geographic will air a two-hour live special.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »