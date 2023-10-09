ECB policymakers see rise in Italian bond yields as justified – Reuters

Citing six sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported on Monday that European Central Bank (ECB) policymakersconsider the rise in Italian bond yields is justified by deteriorating budget fundamentals. "I think Italy's troubles are entirely self-inflicted, so the market reaction is quite justified.

But there is a lesson for us in that Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme's(PEPP)flexibility is valuable that we shouldn't give up without thorough analysis," one of the sources told Reuters. Market reaction The EUR/USD pair stays under bearish pressure following this headline and the was last seen losing 0.52% on the day at 1.0532.

ECB's Lagarde: confident over 2% inflation target and Europe's winter gas situationECB's Lagarde: confident over 2% inflation target and Europe's winter gas situation

American Airlines pilot union calls for stopping flights to Israel, citing declaration of warThe pilots' union for American Airlines has directed its members to refuse to fly to Israel, citing the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza. In an email to members, union President Ed Sicher says the company's pilots should not fly to Israel until they can be 'reasonably assured of the region’s safety and security.”

