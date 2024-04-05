eBay Motors Partners with Ken Block's Family for Charity Auction

The late rally and stunt driver Ken Block was one of a kind. He left a Hoonicorn-sized hole in the world 15 months ago, and we're all still trying to recover. Today is Ken Block day – April 3, or 4/3 to correspond with Block’s 43 racing number – and eBay Motors is partnering with the legendary driver’s family to auction off some of his memorabilia for charity. After Block's passing, his widow Lucy and her family set up nonprofit 43 Institute in his honor.
Dedicated to opening doors to people who need a little help to launch their own brand or company, the 43 Institute is funded by companies like Mobil 1, Toyo Tires, Monster Energy, and others along with private donors. This special auction, which eBay Motors is calling “From the Collection: Ken Block,” includes a selection of one-of-a-kind items from Block’s history
