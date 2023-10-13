Eating More Whole Grains, Non-Starchy Veggies Can Help Prevent Midlife Weight Gain

New research found that differences in carbohydrate quality can impact weight management in middle-aged adults.
Experts recommend prioritizing carbs that contain higher percentages of fiber, like whole grains, fruit, vegetables, and nuts.Research published last month infound that high-quality carbohydrates promoted less weight gain in people in midlife, while lower-quality carbohydrates promoted more weight gain.
The study's findings could have major implications for public health since most American diets rely on carbohydrates as their primary calorie source. "Most people will get a major percentage of their calories from carbohydrates, so consuming most of these from good sources is important for weight control and risks of serious diseases,"
Using data from the Nurses’ Health Study, Nurses’ Health Study II, and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study, researchers assessed the diets of over 113,000 women and over 22,000 men who, on average, ranged from 40–65 years old. Subjects completed self-administered questionnaires about their diets (including carbohydrate intake) every two to four years for a total of 24 years.
Batash noted that less physical activity, hormonal fluctuations in women, and greater affluence can all lead to weight gain in midlife. People whose carb intake included more starch and added sugar tended to gain more weight over time. On the other hand, people who ate carbs that boosted their daily fiber intake gained less weight.