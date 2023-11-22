Easy Hairstyles for Long Hair: Embrace the Iconic Look

With the change of season comes the natural desire to switch things up above the neck. For those rebelling against the ubiquitous bob, looking for easy hairstyles for long hair becomes more and more appealing as the temperature drops. Forever synonymous with untamed beauty, long hair is simply an iconic look.
Just ask Stevie Nicks, the good witch of rock ’n’ roll, who entered the collective consciousness in 1975, dressed like a modern-day Lady of Shalott—her draping, heavily fringed blonde hair cutting an image as striking as her draping, heavily fringed dresses. Although, if we've learned anything from Botticelli's Venus or Irving Penn's 1999 portrait of Gisele Bündchen, a woman with hip-grazing waves need never be fully undressed anyway. And surely Yoko Ono and John Lennon, who famously posed nude together on the cover of their 1968 album Unfinished Music No. 1: Two Virgins and expressed their love by growing out matching manes, would echo that sentiment. But regardless of how you wear your long hair, the most important thing is to keep it strands healthy
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »
Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »
Source: Allure_magazine - 🏆 473. / 51 Read more »
Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »
Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »
Source: glamour_fashion - 🏆 119. / 63 Read more »