Easy Hairstyles for Long Hair: Embrace the Iconic Look

With the change of season comes the natural desire to switch things up above the neck. For those rebelling against the ubiquitous bob, looking for easy hairstyles for long hair becomes more and more appealing as the temperature drops. Forever synonymous with untamed beauty, long hair is simply an iconic look.

Just ask Stevie Nicks, the good witch of rock ’n’ roll, who entered the collective consciousness in 1975, dressed like a modern-day Lady of Shalott—her draping, heavily fringed blonde hair cutting an image as striking as her draping, heavily fringed dresses. Although, if we've learned anything from Botticelli's Venus or Irving Penn's 1999 portrait of Gisele Bündchen, a woman with hip-grazing waves need never be fully undressed anyway. And surely Yoko Ono and John Lennon, who famously posed nude together on the cover of their 1968 album Unfinished Music No. 1: Two Virgins and expressed their love by growing out matching manes, would echo that sentiment. But regardless of how you wear your long hair, the most important thing is to keep it strands healthy





VogueRunway » / 🏆 705. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

32 Hair Products Reviewers With Curly And Coily Hair Swear ByIf you've got flat and/or damaged curls, these products are for you.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

The 18 Best Hair Growth Oils, According to Hair Experts and EditorsGabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things beauty, sexual wellness, and fashion. She's also written about sex, gender, and politics for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal since 2018.

Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »

12 Best Hair Oils for Fine Hair 2023 for Weightless MoistureThe best hair oil for fine hair should provide frizz-reducing moisture without leaving a greasy, oily feel behind. Shop our top picks now.

Source: Allure_magazine - 🏆 473. / 51 Read more »

25 Hair Products For Frizzy, Dry, And/Or Breaking HairYour hair's about to go on a very transformational journey.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

26 Best Hair Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner 2023 for Fuller HairFrom Living Proof to Klorane to Vegamour, the best hair thickening shampoos and conditioners are hairstylist-approved to amp up the volume and bounce.

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »

The Best Hair Products for Straight and Wavy Hair of 2023Discover the best hair products for straight and wavy hair of 2023. Read our reviews of shampoos for straight and wavy hair, texturizers, volumizers, and more.

Source: glamour_fashion - 🏆 119. / 63 Read more »