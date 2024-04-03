Easy and Effective Way to Clean Your Microwave

Microwave a bowl filled with water + lemon for 3–5 minutes — then leave the door closed for a few minutes so everything can steam — and you'll be able to wipe off every single dried-on food bit with one swipe of a paper towel.

This also works with water + vinegar, or honestly just plain water. And of course you can wipe off with a sponge instead. I've been doing this for years, and have yet to find a gross microwave where this doesn't work wonders

