Easy and Delicious Galette Recipes

They’re crusty, they’re juicy, they’re easy—some of them are even savory. Plenty of pie recipes require a multitude of steps before you can even think about the filling. These desserts? Not so much. The galette is our favorite alterna-pie for a couple of reasons: 1) They usually come with low-key dough—i.e., no special equipment needed; no, not even a pie pan—and 2) They generally require very little fuss.
Honestly, you barely even need a recipe to make a galette: Unfurl your pie dough directly on a baking sheet, fill it with the fruit or veg of your choice, and fold up the overhanging pastry. Brush with egg wash (if you’re feeling extra-steppy) and bake until golden brown. It’s as simple as that. Want more guidance? Our best galette recipes below, have you covered: There’s a stunning strawberry number, ideal for every spring dessert need; a French patisserie–inspired version made easy with canned pears and store-bought puff pastry, and a brunch-worthy galette that’s packed with your daily dose of greens. Whether you go sweet or savory—or make one large galette or many minis—you can spin this freeform pie any way you’d like. So preheat that oven; it’s time to add a few new recipes to your dessert rotation
