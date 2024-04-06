East Coast Earthquakes: What You Need to Know

Lee Weather Team and Across the Sky podcast co-host Meteorologist Joe Martucci talks with Jeff Webber, Associate Professor, Geology, Stockton University in Galloway, NJ about the April 5 New Jersey Earthquake. East Coast earthquakes aren't common, but they are felt by millions. Here's what to know Earthquakes large enough to be felt by a lot of people are relatively uncommon on the East Coast . Since 1950 there have been about 20 quakes with a magnitude above 4.

5, according to the United States Geological Survey. That’s compared with over 1,000 on the West Coast. East Coast residents were jolted Friday by a 4.8-magnitude earthquake centered near Lebanon, New Jersey with weak rumblings felt as far away as Baltimore and the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. No life-threatening injuries or major damage have been reporte

Why earthquakes are less common along East Coast than the western US: Quakes on the East Coast can still pack a punch, as its rocks are better than their western counterparts at spreading earthquake energy across long distances.

East Coast rocked by one of its largest earthquakes in the last century: A 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the Northeast Friday morning, shaking buildings from New Jersey to New York City and Connecticut.

Earthquakes on the East Coast: Should We Be Alarmed? Earthquakes on the East Coast are rare but sea level rise and frequent flooding may lead to a higher frequency of quakes. New Jersey and New York City recently experienced earthquakes, causing concern among residents. However, experts explain why there is no need to panic.

Earthquakes on the East Coast: Should You Be Alarmed? Earthquakes on the East Coast are rare but sea level rise and frequent flooding may lead to a higher frequency of quakes. Here's why you shouldn't be alarmed.

East Coast Earthquakes Like Today's Are Rare—But They Do Happen

Are Big Earthquakes a Concern for the Eastern United States? As a 4.8-magnitude earthquake rocks New Jersey and the East Coast, we examine how serious earthquakes on the East Coast are.

