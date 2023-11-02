East Bay youth football team find new field after gun violence forced them to move

'For weeks, the Panthers didn't have a home field. Coaches not only coached but they also helped kids get to different practice fields. Even a game in Santa Rosa. Leroy Jones, the East Bay Panthers Athletic Director & 12U Coach said, 'Us coaches do bring them to practice and some of us coaches sacrifice our jobs to come, to be there with them.'The hard work by all has paid off. These boys will compete for the league championship this weekend.

