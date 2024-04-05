Earthquakes on the East Coast: Should You Be Alarmed?

Earthquakes on the East Coast are rare but sea level rise and frequent flooding may lead to a higher frequency of quakes. But here's why you shouldn't be alarmed. Earthquakes have no seasonality and can occur at any time, but mornings and evenings are more likely to see a strike, according to the USGS. New Jersey and New York City dwellers were abruptly shaken Friday morning by an escalating, rumbling vibration.
It was the second time this year that anAn earthquake is usually a foreign experience to New Yorkers, and it naturally sounded the alarms with the minds jumping to the worst possible conclusions. However, it was just nature running its course and experts say residents may need to be more prepared for the future.. The one in New Jersey on Friday was magnitude 4.8 and didn't cause major damage. So far, there have only been 13 quakes in the area that were deemed"damaging" by the center. Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to kno
Earthquakes East Coast Sea Level Rise Flooding New Jersey New York City Alarm Damage Preparedness
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »
Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »
Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »
Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »
Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »
Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »