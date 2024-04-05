Earthquakes on the East Coast: Should We Be Alarmed?

Earthquakes on the East Coast are rare but sea level rise and frequent flooding may lead to a higher frequency of quakes. But here's why you shouldn't be alarmed. Earthquakes have no seasonality and can occur at any time, but mornings and evenings are more likely to see a strike, according to the USGS. New Jersey and New York City dwellers were abruptly shaken Friday morning by an escalating, rumbling vibration.

It was the second time this year that anAn earthquake is usually a foreign experience to New Yorkers, and it naturally sounded the alarms with the minds jumping to the worst possible conclusions. However, it was just nature running its course and experts say residents may need to be more prepared for the future.. The one in New Jersey on Friday was magnitude 4.8 and didn't cause major damage. So far, there have only been 13 quakes in the area that were deemed"damaging" by the center.New York City felt another quake earlier this yea

Earthquakes East Coast Sea Level Rise Flooding New Jersey New York City Residents Experts Panic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why earthquakes are less common along East Coast than the western USQuakes on the East Coast can still pack a punch, as its rocks are better than their western counterparts at spreading earthquake energy across long distances.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

East Coast rocked by one of its largest earthquakes in the last centuryA 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the Northeast Friday morning, shaking buildings from New Jersey to New York City and Connecticut.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

UMG’s East Coast Labels Reorganize as ‘Republic Corps’ With New StructureUniversal Music's East Coast labels have been restructured as Republic Corps, under Monte Lipman, Avery Lipman and Jim Roppo.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Earthquake centered in New Jersey felt along East CoastRooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

4.8 Magnitude Earthquake in New Jersey Jolts the East Coast — Here's the Latest InformationA rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake was felt across the East Coast on Friday morning, officials said.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Rare Earthquake Shakes East Coast, Centered in New JerseyA rare earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale shook the East Coast, with its epicenter in Lebanon, New Jersey. The quake was felt in and around New York City and Philadelphia, causing minor disruptions and delays in transportation. No damage has been reported so far, but officials are warning of potential aftershocks.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »