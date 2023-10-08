Earthquakes kill over 2,000 in Afghanistan. People are freeing the dead and injured with their hands

Powerful earthquakes killed at least 2,000 people in western Afghanistan, a Taliban government spokesman said Sunday. It’s one of the deadliest earthquakes to strike the country in two decades. The figures couldn't be independently verified. The magnitude-6.3 earthquake was followed by strong aftershocks on Saturday, a spokesperson for the country’s national disaster management authority said.

The United Nations migration agency has deployed four ambulances with doctors and psychosocial support counselors to the regional hospital. At least three mobile health teams are on their way to the Zenda Jan district, which is one of the worst affected areas. Doctors Without Borders set up five medical tents at Herat Regional Hospital to accommodate up to 80 patients.

