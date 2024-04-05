Earthquake Strikes Northern New Jersey, Shaking East Coast

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 struck northern New Jersey , shaking millions of Americans in New York City and along the East Coast . The quake resulted in minimal damage but caused a stir on social media with memes spreading rapidly. New York City responded with emergency press conferences and mobile alerts, although the alert came out late. The earthquake was also felt in Connecticut, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

East Coasters enjoyed the event while Californians felt left out of the earthquake memes

Earthquake New Jersey East Coast New York City Social Media Memes Emergency Response

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Gizmodo / 🏆 556. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Earthquake centered in New Jersey felt along East CoastRooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

4.8 Magnitude Earthquake in New Jersey Jolts the East Coast — Here's the Latest InformationA rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake was felt across the East Coast on Friday morning, officials said.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Rare Earthquake Shakes East Coast, Centered in New JerseyA rare earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale shook the East Coast, with its epicenter in Lebanon, New Jersey. The quake was felt in and around New York City and Philadelphia, causing minor disruptions and delays in transportation. No damage has been reported so far, but officials are warning of potential aftershocks.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

UMG’s East Coast Labels Reorganize as ‘Republic Corps’ With New StructureUniversal Music's East Coast labels have been restructured as Republic Corps, under Monte Lipman, Avery Lipman and Jim Roppo.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Former SDSU president praised for academic, athletic success dies at 82Weber died Sunday at his home in Jersey City, New Jersey, on his 82nd birthday.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

New Jersey lawmakers weigh raising gas tax, new $250 registration fee for electric vehiclesIt could be getting more expensive to drive electric vehicles in the Garden State.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »