Earthquake Strikes Near Lebanon, New Jersey

People from Massachusetts down through New York City, New Jersey , and Connecticut all the way to Philadelphia reported feeling shaking for as long as 30 seconds. Earthquake specialist Dr. Wendy Bohon talks with AccuWeather about the probability of stronger earthquakes in the Northeast and what to do if they happen. The earthquake struck near Lebanon , New Jersey . The earthquake struck at 10:23 am EDT. and its epicenter was about 3.

1 miles northeast of Lebanon, New Jersey, at a depth of just over half a mile. Lebanon is about 48 miles west of New York City. Since 2000, there have only been three other earthquakes matching or exceeding today's magnitude of 4.8 in the eastern U.S. (not including earthquakes in Canada and the Atlantic Ocean). The Ramapo Fault runs through Pennsylvania into New Jersey and New York

Earthquake Lebanon New Jersey Northeast Shaking Ramapo Fault

