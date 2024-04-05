Earthquake Shakes NYC Area, Leaves Residents Shocked

California may be used to powerful earthquakes, but NYC area residents were shocked, surprised and confused when a quake rocked the Tri-State Friday morning. Some thought they felt an explosion, and one coffee shop patron was captured on video asking, "Am I gonna die?" Here's what you need to know about the earthquake felt by millions on the East Coast. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a quake at 10:23 a.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 4.
8, centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, or about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of New York City and 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Philadelphia. The earthquake lasted for about 30 seconds. The agency's figures indicated that over 42 million people might have felt the rumbling. People from Baltimore to the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border reported feeling the ground shake. At least four aftershocks were reported near the epicenter of Friday's quake as of 2:30 p.m
Earthquake NYC Tri-State Shock Explosion U.S. Geological Survey Magnitude Whitehouse Station New Jersey New York City Philadelphia Rumbling Aftershocks
