Earthquake Shakes Northeastern United States

The earthquake was felt throughout New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland and as far as the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border over 200 miles away. In New Jersey sent shockwaves up the densely populated Northeast corridor Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Eastern Seaboard reporting they felt rumbling. The agency reported a quake at 10:23 a.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 4.

8 centered near Lebanon, New Jersey, about 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia.-New Hampshire border over 200 miles away. More than 42 million in the region likely felt the ground shake, according to U.S.G.S. figures.. In midtown Manhattan, the usual cacophony of traffic grew louder as motorists blared their horns on momentarily shuddering streets. Some Brooklyn residents heard a booming sound and their building shakin

Earthquake Northeastern United States New Jersey Tremors Magnitude 4.8

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Northeastern United StatesResidents across the Northeast were rattled by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area and much of the surrounding region on Friday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey was quick to release maps showing the spot where the quake was centered, in New Jersey, and the area where it was felt.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes northeastern United StatesThe earthquake was felt from Boston, down to New York, and then to Baltimore, according to U.S. Geological Survey.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes northeastern U.S.The earthquake was felt from Boston, down to New York, and to Baltimore, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

A strong earthquake shakes Indonesia's Java Island but no reports of casualtiesA strong and shallow undersea earthquake shook the eastern side of Indonesia's main island of Java on Friday, causing some damage but no immediate reports of casualties.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

A strong earthquake shakes Indonesia's Java Island but no reports of casualtiesA strong and shallow undersea earthquake has shaken the eastern side of Indonesia’s main island of Java, causing some damage but no immediate reports of casualties

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

A moderately strong earthquake shakes Montenegro and neighboring countries in the Western BalkansA moderately strong earthquake has shaken Montenegro and neighboring countries, but there are no reports of casualties or serious damage

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »