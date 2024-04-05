Earthquake Shakes Northeastern U.S. Between New York and Philadelphia

An earthquake centered between New York and Philadelphia shook skyscrapers and suburbs across the northeastern U.S. Friday, causing no major damage but startling millions of people in an area unaccustomed to such tremors. The U.S. Geological Survey said over 42 million people might have felt the midmorning quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.
8, centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, or about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of New York City and 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Philadelphia. People from Baltimore to Boston and beyond reported feeling the ground shake. While there were no immediate reports of serious damage, officials were checking bridges and other major infrastructure, some flights were diverted or delayed, Amtrak slowed trains throughout the busy Northeast Corridor, and a Philadelphia-area commuter rail line suspended service out of what it said was “an abundance of cautio
Earthquake New York Philadelphia Northeastern U.S. Tremors
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
BREAKING: 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattles New Jersey, New York, ConnecticutThe U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 4.8 earthquake struck near Lebanon, New Jersey. According to the USGS, the earthquake struck at 10:23 am EDT., and its epicenter was about 3.1 miles northeast of Lebanon, New Jersey, at a depth of just over half a mile. Lebanon is about 48 miles west of New York...
Source: accuweather - 🏆 46. / 68 Read more »
Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »
Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »
Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »