Earthquake Shakes New York City Metropolitan Area

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 shook the New York City metropolitan area , causing residents across the Northeast to feel the ground move . The quake was centered near Lebanon, New Jersey, and might have been felt by more than 42 million people.

There were no initial reports of damage, but the impact is still being assessed. Motorists in midtown Manhattan honked their horns on momentarily shuddering streets.

