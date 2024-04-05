Earthquake Shakes New York City Metropolitan Area

An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move . The agency reported a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centered near Lebanon , New Jersey , or about 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia. Figures from the U.S.
Geological Survey indicated that the quake might have been felt by more than 42 million people. The Fire Department of New York said there were no initial reports of damage. New York Mayor Eric Adams had been briefed on the quake, his spokesperson Fabien Levy said, adding, “While we do not have any reports of major impacts at this time, we’re still assessing the impact.” In midtown Manhattan, the usual cacophony of traffic grew louder as motorists blared their horns on momentarily shuddering street
