Earthquake Shakes Millions in New York and Philadelphia

A midmorning earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 shook millions of people from New York to rural New England. The quake, centered near Whitehouse Station , New Jersey , startled the area unaccustomed to temblors.

Although there was no widespread damage, nearly 30 people were displaced in Newark, New Jersey. Officials inspected bridges and other infrastructure, flights were diverted or delayed, and train services were slowed or suspended as a precaution.

