Earthquake Shakes Homes from New York City to Philadelphia

An earthquake centered in Hunterdon County , New Jersey on Friday morning shook homes from New York City all the way to Philadelphia . The United States Geological Survey reported a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey . The epicenter is about 50 miles north of Philadelphia and the USGS indicated that the quake might have been felt by more than 42 million people.

People in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Connecticut and other areas of the Northeast reported shaking. Tremors lasting for several seconds were felt over 200 miles away near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. Reports of shaking flooded the FOX 29 Newsroom around 10:25 a.m. and FOX 29 Staff could feel the shaking in our newsroom. Viewers have confirmed feeling shaking as far south as Delaware. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy took to social media following the quake to share that the state's Emergency Operations Center has been activated. Pennsylvania Gov

Earthquake Hunterdon County New Jersey New York City Philadelphia United States Geological Survey

