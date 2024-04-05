Earthquake Rattles Northeast, Felt by Millions

Residents across the Northeast reported feeling a rumbling as a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Lebanon , New Jersey . The quake was felt by more than 42 million people and was centered about 45 miles west of New York City .

There have been no reports of damage or injuries in the city.

Earthquake Northeast Lebanon New Jersey New York City

