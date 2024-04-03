Earthquake in Taiwan, Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion, Time on the Moon, and Space Debris in California

The earthquake's epicenter was traced at roughly 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of Hualien City, Taiwan, placing its depth at 34.8 kilometers. Scientists build breakthrough nuclear fusion device with household magnets. Stellarators use intricate magnetic fields to confine plasma, the superheated state of matter needed to fuel the fusion reactions that power the sun and stars. The moon's weaker gravitational pull means that time actually progresses faster there than on Earth – by about 58.

7 microseconds per Earth day. The blazing space debris streaked across the sky, turning night into day from Sacramento down to San Diego across the state of California

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IntEngineering / 🏆 287. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Triggers TsunamiEarly Wednesday, the entire island of Taiwan was struck by a powerful earthquake, resulting in building collapses and a tsunami hitting southern Japanese islands. Four fatalities were reported in Hualien County, the epicenter of the quake. Three hikers also lost their lives in rockslides near the offshore epicenter. The earthquake's magnitude was recorded as 7.2 by Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency and 7.4 by the U.S. Geological Survey. This is the largest earthquake in Taiwan since 1999.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Photos: See The Aftermath Of The Taiwan EarthquakeTaiwan has been hit by the strongest earthquake in a quarter of a century.

Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »

Why is Taiwan so exposed to earthquakes and so well prepared to withstand them?Taiwan was struck Wednesday by its most powerful earthquake in a quarter of a century.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Photos: See the aftermath of the Taiwan earthquakeTaiwan has been hit by the strongest earthquake in a quarter of a century.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Photos: See the aftermath of the Taiwan earthquakeTaiwan has been hit by the strongest earthquake in a quarter of a century.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

At least 4 dead as 7.4-magnitude earthquake strikes TaiwanA magnitude 7.2 earthquake occurred in Taiwan at 7:58am local time.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »