Earthquake in Northwestern Nepal Leaves at Least 128 Dead

An earthquake in northwestern Nepal has caused at least 128 deaths and numerous injuries. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue. The earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6, struck while many people were asleep in their homes. It was felt in India's capital, New Delhi, over 500 miles away. India has offered assistance in the rescue efforts. The epicenter of the quake was in Jajarkot district, where 92 people have been confirmed dead and 55 injured

. Helicopters have been deployed to transport medical workers and supplies to the affected areas. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has also arrived with a team of doctors to provide assistance

