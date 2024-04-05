Earthquake in New Jersey Shakes Homes from NYC to Philadelphia

An earthquake centered in Hunterdon County , New Jersey on Friday morning shook homes from New York City all the way to Philadelphia . The United States Geological Survey reported a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey . The epicenter is about 50 miles north of Philadelphia and the USGS indicated that the quake might have been felt by more than 42 million people.
People in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Connecticut and other areas of the Northeast reported shaking. Tremors lasting for several seconds were felt over 200 miles away near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. Reports of shaking flooded the FOX 29 Newsroom around 10:25 a.m. and FOX 29 Staff could feel the shaking in our newsroom. Viewers have confirmed feeling shaking as far south as Delaware. So far, no state or local agencies have reported damage as a result of the quake. The USGS also reported as many as four minor aftershocks of 2.2, 2.0, 2.0 and 1
Earthquake New Jersey Hunterdon County NYC Philadelphia USGS
