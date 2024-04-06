Earthquake Hits New York City Metropolitan Area

An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area on Friday morning, causing residents across the Northeast to feel the ground move. New York Governor Kath Hochul stated that this was one of the largest earthquakes on the East Coast in the last century.

The earthquake occurred at around 10:23 a.m. local time and was followed by several aftershocks. The situation is being taken extremely seriously due to the possibility of further aftershocks.

