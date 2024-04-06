Earthquake Hits New Jersey, Low Likelihood of Casualties and Damage

The earthquake was centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey , according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage, USGS said. Earthquakes along the Atlantic Seaboard are "uncommon but not unheard of" and tend to be felt by a broader swath of people than those that occur on the West Coast, according to USGS .

That's because the rocks in the Earth's crust in the east are older and more rigid, causing seismic energy to travel more efficiently, according to the agency.The strongest earthquake to impact New Jersey occurred on Nov. 30, 1783, west of NYC, according to NJ OEM. The 5.3-magnitude, intensity VII quake was felt from New Hampshire to Pennsylvania and also knocked down chimneys, the agency said.An earthquake in New York City on Aug. 10, 1884, was felt from Virginia to Maine, according to NJ DEP. The VII-intensity quake toppled chimneys in NYC and New Jersey, the agency said. Records from NJ DEP cite the earthquake as

