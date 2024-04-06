Earthquake Hits Near Whitehouse Station, Snarling Travel in the Region

It hit at 10:23 a.m. near the town of Whitehouse Station in Hunterdon County . The East Coast earthquake has snarled travel by air, road and rail around the region. Friday's quake was centered in northern New Jersey and registered a magnitude of 4.8 And even though the epicenter is some 60 miles from Philadelphia, people across our region still felt a rumble."We looked out the windows, there were no trucks and no trains.

We kept looking because you assume there was going to be something attached to the noise but there was not. Now, I'm glad it's over," said Joan Konopka. Action News viewers from across the region are sharing their reactions to the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that shook the northeast Friday morning."All of a sudden, I heard this noise. It sounded like it was an airplane crash next to the house. I couldn't figure out what was going on," said a diner at Sweet Briar Caf

