Earthquake Hits East Coast of the United States

An earthquake struck the East Coast of the United States on Friday morning, causing buildings to shake and rattling nerves from Maryland to Maine . The USGS measured the quake as a 4.8 temblor near Whitehouse Station , New Jersey .
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and NYC Deputy Mayor Fabien Levy provided updates on the situation.
Earthquake East Coast United States USGS Maryland Maine Whitehouse Station New Jersey New York Kathy Hochul Fabien Levy
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »
Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »
Storms to gather on US East coast with rain, wind and snow to start weekendA pair of storms &8212; one near the Canada border and one from the Gulf &8212; will converge on the Atlantic coast for the start of the first official weekend of spring 2024, triggering areas of drenching rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms. There will even be a patch of snow in the Northeast early, but...
Source: accuweather - 🏆 46. / 68 Read more »
Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »
Storms to gather on US East Coast with weekend rain, wind and snowA pair of storms &8212; one near the Canada border and one from the Gulf &8212; will converge on the Atlantic coast for the first official weekend of spring 2024, triggering areas of drenching rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms. There will even be a patch of snow in the Northeast early, and the weekend could...
Source: breakingweather - 🏆 497. / 51 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »