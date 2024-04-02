Early Treatment of Pediatric-Onset MS with High-Efficacy Therapy Slows Disability Progression

Early treatment of pediatric-onset relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS) with high-efficacy therapy (HET) is associated with substantially slower disability progression than treatment with low-efficacy therapies or no treatment, new research suggested. An analysis of over 5000 people with MS onset between the ages of 15 and 24 years found the greatest benefit among those with minimal disability at HET initiation.

"Children with relapsing-remitting MS should be treated early with high-efficacy therapy, before developing significant neurological impairments, to better preserve their neurological capacity," the researchers, led by Sifat Sharman, PhD, of the Department of Medicine, University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia, wrote.While research has shown that HETs slow disability progression in adults with relapsing-remitting MS, their impact on pediatric-onset MS, particularly during the early phases, is not well understoo

